Hardin Valley Hawks instilling a winning mentality

Jeff Miner returns for his second season as HVA head coach
Hardin Valley Hawks, 2023 season
Hardin Valley Hawks, 2023 season(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the Hardin Valley Hawks will hit the field for the High School Kick-Off Classic Jamboree. As they get close to opening their regular season, their main goal is to take the program a step further.

As coach Jeff Miner enters his second season with the Hawks, his main goal has been teaching his team to have the belief that they can win.

“They have responded as well as I think anybody could ask or expect, they’ve been great. They work super hard, they do everything we ask them to do. They’re a joy, it’s fun coming to practice,” said Miner.

Senior wing Brady Hogrefe said, “The mentality, he’s taught us to be winners instead of a laid-back program which has been a really big change, a really nice change since I’ve been under two coaches. It’s been really enjoyable to watch.”

A mindset that’s changed the culture of this team.

Hogrefe added, “No one dreads practice anymore. We all look forward to working, working hard. So, the culture here has definitely changed.”

“They’ve seen the success; they’ve seen the way things have turned and changed and we’re just a different football team this year,” said Miner.

A season ago, the Hawks secured just a single win. That 1-9 outcome, has been their greatest motivator.

“It’s like when we go back into the locker room that’s like one of the biggest things for us, we’re not losing again, we’re not having another repeat year,” said Hogrefe.

Miner added, “We were in some games that we would’ve loved to win but didn’t come out our way, we had one that did. Our goal this year is to get over the hump and to turn those close games into wins.”

As the Hawks get ready to take the field for the first time this season, it’s all about using their experience to take the next step.

“I really like the way things are going. I really like this team,” said Miner.

“Like we’re all celebrating together, we’re all getting ready together, it’s almost like we’re getting ready to go to war together. We’re all excited,” said Hogrefe.

The Hawks open their 2023 campaign at home Friday, Aug. 18, at 7:00 p.m. against Karns.

