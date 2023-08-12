Pigeon Forge’s first rooftop experience opens

The highly-anticipated Azul Cantina opened in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Azul Mexican Cantina is now open to the public.

It’s located at The Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge and offers the city’s only rooftop bar experience.

Visitors also will see a brand new mural featuring Sevier County’s own Dolly Parton.

The restaurant brings a fresh take on classic Tex-Mex food items with its own spin on a few things.

Another feature is their own brand of tequila made in Pigeon Forge.

Ribbon Cutting for Azul Mexican Cantina in Pigeon Forge.
Ribbon Cutting for Azul Mexican Cantina in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)
Azul has opened at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge.
Azul has opened at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)
A Dolly Parton Mural inside Azul features the hometown girl.
A Dolly Parton Mural inside Azul features the hometown girl.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)
Tequila shot ice bar for the opening of Azul.
Tequila shot ice bar for the opening of Azul.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)

