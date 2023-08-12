Scattered showers and storms move in this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting off Saturday with some patches of dense fog. We’ll build the heat and chances for rain and storms as we move through the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s just going to be sticky moving into the afternoon. While the thermometer may read 89, it’s going to feel closer to 100 as we move into the afternoon. We’ll add in the possibility for a strong to severe storm for the afternoon as well.

Showers and storms will linger into the evening and overnight. We’ll be near 72 for the start of your Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be more of the same as highs climb close to 90 degrees and a few spotty afternoon and evening storms. Our better rain chances hold off until early next week as we see a front moving in Monday and into Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday afternoon and into the evening before tapering off into Tuesday morning.

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will follow through the middle of the week and give us a nice opportunity to get outside and enjoy.

