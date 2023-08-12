Scattered storms return Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and storms continue to decrease in coverage as we head into the overnight hours leading to patchy dense fog for Sunday morning. Another round of showers and storms is expected Sunday afternoon, before a front arrives to clear us out into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Areas of patchy dense fog will develop overnight especially where we saw the heaviest of rainfall and coupled with increased humidity. Temperatures will be slow to fall as we bottom out in the lower to middle 70s by sunrise.

Expect sunshine with mixed cloud cover to be around for the start of Sunday as temperatures continue to climb into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 with feels like temperatures into the triple digits at times. Scattered showers and storms will make a return as we head into the afternoon and some of those will hold the potential to be on the strong to severe side.

LOOKING AHEAD

We get a nice break in the rain Sunday night into Monday as we await the arrival of the front Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. A few strong storms are possible with the overall severe risk remaining on the lower end.

The payoff will be lower humidity as well as cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. Highs drop back into the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. More sunshine will return as temperatures warm into the upper 80s to near 90 by the end of the week.

Showers and storms around through Monday (WVLT)

