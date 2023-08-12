Security guard found not guilty in on-duty fatal shot reacting to gun fight by Nashville restaurant

A jury has found a security guard not guilty of charges in a 2018 fatal shooting outside the Nashville restaurant where he was working
Former Metro Police Officer Nathan Glass was found not guilty after being charged with...
Former Metro Police Officer Nathan Glass was found not guilty after being charged with second-degree murder for shooting DeAngelo Knox in 2018 outside an East Nashville restaurant.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a security guard not guilty of murder and other charges in a fatal shooting outside the Nashville restaurant where he was working, closing a case that hinged on whether he was justified in firing at a man involved in a shootout outside the business.

Nathan Glass, 29, was facing an indictment for second-degree murder in the October 2018 death of 25-year-old Deangelo Knox, who was engaged in a shootout with people in a car outside The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden, where patrons were dining.

At the state court trial that began Monday in Nashville, prosecutors contended that Knox was on foot out of his vehicle, fleeing the assailants in another car and fighting for his life when Glass inched the restaurant's door open and shot him.

But Glass' attorneys said he was following through on his duty as a security guard to protect himself and others. They argued that Knox had begun turning toward the restaurant while holding a gun after he had been wildly shooting. They said the surveillance video picture was blurry at times, didn't cover every angle of the encounter, and didn't show Glass' perspective from inside the restaurant.

Glass' defense team also cast down on prosecutors' portrayal of Knox as a victim in the shootout with the other assailants, noting that a man later convicted of the August 2018 killing of Knox’s friend was in the other car.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, were unsuccessful in their argument that Glass was a murderer, not a hero. Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter called Glass' shot a “sucker punch, except it was with a bullet, and it ended his life.”

The jury deliberated for several hours Friday before acquitting Glass of the second-degree murder charge and of all lesser charges.

A key point in the case’s backdrop wasn’t focused on at trial, however: Glass was hired as a Nashville police officer after the shooting.

Months before the shooting, Glass had been admitted to the police academy. His entry into the program was paused due to the shooting investigation. He was allowed to attend the academy in March 2019 after an assistant district attorney determined prosecutors couldn’t overcome Glass’ claim of self-defense and defense of others. That assistant district attorney, Pam Anderson, was no longer working with the office as of a couple weeks before Glass was indicted in November 2020.

“Today, the jury spoke, and what they told us is that Pam Anderson was right in her decision, and that Nathan Glass acted to protect the people that he was charged to protect,” David Veile, Glass’ defense attorney, told The Associated Press.

Glass resigned as an officer in late 2021, with disciplinary action pending from his department, as police investigators cited the grand jury’s indictment.

The family of Knox, who was Black, filed a lawsuit over the shooting against Glass, who is white, and other parties. It was settled without settlement details made public.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The pair survived almost 24-hours in the woods with no food or water.
‘We wouldn’t be alive without each other’ | Pair describes being lost for hours in Cherokee National Forest
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
Bearden Middle School
Bearden Middle School closes Friday due to fumes, parents sent symptom checklist for students
Officer David Kirkland Jr.
Cocke County correction officer arrested after smuggling drugs into jail, sheriff says

Latest News

Spain's Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open...
Jon Rahm is the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup without history on his side
FILE - From left, Tennessee Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson arrive at...
Member of ‘Tennessee Three’ makes move toward 2024 Senate bid
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard catches a pass from a machine during the NFL football...
Pollard tries to be true to quiet personality in taking lead back role for Cowboys from Elliott
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal