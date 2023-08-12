Tens of thousands of students leaving the nest and headed to college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee State University East Tennessee Alumni Association is hosting its annual Big Blue New Student sendoff at Transformation Church on Saturday. Nearly a dozen students are expected to be awarded with scholarships and gift bags.

“It is an accomplishment for one, but then with that achievement it is a transition coming from East Tennessee into a historically Black college,” chapter president Carlos Houston said.

One of the students being awarded a scholarship is Kamyah Johnson, who is a recent Fulton High School graduate. She’s on her way to TSU in the fall to study nursing.

“I’ve always had that kind heart and caring. I’ve always cared for my grandmother when I was younger and everyone else around me. I also had to take care of my dad when he got into his wreck,” Johnson said. “I’m kind of mind blown, really speechless. I’m actually really grateful.”

Houston said this is the start of a four-year partnership as they counsel the students throughout the years, dish out thousands of dollars worth of scholarships and help enroll any student into an affordable school.

“Whether you’re building traits or building a four-year degree, we’re going to send you to both avenues. We don’t discriminate any school, as long as it’s free for you,” Houston said.

There was a slight increase of more students going to college in 2022 in the latest report from the Higher Education Commission, but there’s been concern on whether there will be enough room for students when they get back.

WVLT News confirmed some TSU students will be in hotels again this year. Closer to home, UT Knoxville has housed students in hotels last school year, but officials did not say whether that’s the case come fall. Though, they’ve announced they’re adding 2,500 beds to its inventory over the next three years.

“Now the school is trying to alleviate that and now they have more funds from alumni that has hopefully helped out with the finances so that they we can get those students back in school. They’ll definitely be in school no matter what, we’ll find a place for them,” Houston said.

UT officials said they would be hosting a media briefing this weekend as students move in Aug. 13.

