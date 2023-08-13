Changing of the guard for Fulton’s offense

The Fulton Falcons are hoping for a seamless replacement of 2022 Mr. Football Marcellus Jackson.
Fulton and West square off in Jamboree action
By Paige Dauer and John Sartori
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than one week remaining until the high school football season kicks off, the Fulton Falcons are hoping the foundation they built last season under first-year Head Coach Jeff McMillan means a seamless replacement of one of the state’s best players.

With starting quarterback and last year’s Mr. Football Marcellus Jackson now at Tennessee Tech, it’s time for basketball star Dexter Moulden to take the reigns of the Falcon offense

After watching Jackson from the sidelines for the majority of last season, McMillan hopes the lessons learned from one of the best players Fulton has ever produced pay off on Friday nights.

“We’ve had a great offseason in the weight room and conditioning and the kids have really bought in,” said McMillan. “We’ve got a lot of kids coming back. Of course, we’ve lost a ton with Marcellus, Daveon, and Kashon to replace, but they looked up to those kids last year, and they led us in a good direction, and they knew they could count on those kids, and now they’ve got to be the ones to be counted on. Their attitude has been great, they’re working hard, they’re buying into each other, and trusting each other. It’s been a fun group to coach.”

The Falcons open their season at home against Knoxville Central Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

