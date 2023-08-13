Home sweet home for the Gibbs Eagles

Their stadium was under renovation for the entirety of the season, forcing the Eagles to play every game on the road and the home games at a neutral site.
The 2022 season was a challenging one for the Gibbs High Eagles as they played their season without a home.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The 2023 season will be a different story as the Eagles will run out onto their own home field in a brand-new stadium.

The 2023 season will be a different story as the Eagles will run out onto their own home field in a brand-new stadium.

“It’s four times as big as it was if not more,” said Head Coach Brad Turner on the renovations to the stadium.

After more than 500 days away from home, the Eagles are less than two weeks out from playing their first true home game inside their new stadium.

“Atmosphere-wise, I’m looking forward to that first home game against Halls, I think it’ll be really exciting,” Senior Boone Brockwell said. “Definitely, a morale boost getting to play at home and not jump on a bus every Friday.”

Turner added, “This is where I grew up, this is where I live now. We all have a little chip on our shoulder here at Gibbs, you know wanting to win and get respect. When we go out and play, we got a battle.”

With the new stadium also comes a chance to begin new traditions.

“We’re actually going to be coming down the grass. We got a football that they’ll touch before they come down. Cannons, lights, and all that stuff that they love,” said Turner.

Turner continued, “The first thing you see when you round the field house is the home stadium and the fans. Hopefully, that creates some energy and excitement.”

The team is reenergized and ready to tackle the 2023 season with the community right behind them.

“Pack this place out and have a great night,” said Turner.

The Eagles open their season on the road against Union County on Aug. 18 with a kickoff time not yet determined.

