Jenkins student wins big at world archery tournament

Jenkins 8th grader Kimber Collins practicing.
Jenkins 8th grader Kimber Collins practicing.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County eighth grader came home to the mountain this weekend as a world champion.

Kimber Collins competed in the National Archery Schools Program (NASP) IBO 3D Outdoor World Championship in West Virginia the past couple of days.

Angie Collins, Kimber’s mom and the archery coach at Jenkins Independent Schools, posted about the win on Facebook Saturday.

In the post, Collins said her daughter took top honors at the tournament and also came home as the 2023 NASP/IBO 3D 3 star challenge middle school champion in the women’s division.

You can find our previous coverage on Kimber here.

Congrats, Kimber!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us this afternoon.
Severe storms move in this afternoon
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smokies living fossil disappearing: what can be done?
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Crack forms on Cocke County highway

Latest News

License plate readers identified that the father was headed to Tennessee.
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
The tornado in Knox County on Monday left a family homeless.
Knoxville soccer team helps family who lost home during tornado
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Crack forms on Cocke County highway
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks developing storms then a WVLT First Alert Weather Day...
Steamy with spotty storms ahead of building coverage and intensity
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee