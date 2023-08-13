Knoxville child wins LEGO’s BrickUniverse contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 12-year-old boy from Knoxville won the Kerry Woo Award after competing in LEGO’s BrickUniverse brick-building contest.

Dedicated to the life of LEGO Master contestant Kerry Woo, who passed away in June 2023, BrickUniverse is hosting a LEGO brick-building contest. The Make Something People Love Contest celebrates and honors the passion that Woo had for inspiring others through LEGO bricks.

The Kerry Woo Award will be given out in each of the remaining cities of the 2023 Inspire Tour.

There was a youth and an adult category. Children ages 8 to 14 can compete in the youth category while adults age 15 to 100 compete in the adult category.

The winner was chosen based on the creation that best captures Woo’s motto, “Make something people love.”

Connor Odiorne, 12, has been chosen as the Knoxville recipient for the youth category. Odiorne said that it took him about three months to build “Corulag,” his award-winning Star Wars creation. With his prize money, he plans to buy more Legos.

BrickUniverse will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Saturday, Aug. 12 between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13 between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are $12.99 and include the opportunity to meet Professional artists from around the country, explore LEGO® exhibits and creations, build their very own LEGO® masterpieces, find rare and new LEGO® sets and more.

Tickets for BrickUniverse can be purchased on the website.

