Knoxville soccer team helps family who lost home during tornado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fifth-grader Skylar Foster was huddled in the bathroom at her house when a tornado ripped off the roof. The tornado left her and her family without a home.

“To take our entire household of four bedrooms, three baths and now everything we own fits in a fifteen-foot box, so we lost a lot,” said Michelle Branner, Foster’s mom.

Skylar’s FC Alliance soccer teammate Peyton Gray knew she wanted to help.

“When people are in need, help them,” Gray said.

With the help of the team’s manager, Gray organized a GoFundMe for Foster’s family. The soccer club and community came together to help the family. The fundraiser already raised more than $5,000.

“It was an absolutely easy decision. Seeing the need that we had, and we had the ability to address it. It wasn’t a hard decision at all,” said Ally Morgan, team manager.

At first, Branner said the help was unexpected, but she realized their soccer family was there all along.

“The outpouring of love and support was something we couldn’t imagine, but then reflecting, it’s very on brand for this sport and this club and how much we really do just pull together for each other,” Branner said.

Foster said the first thing she grabbed during the storm was her soccer bag. She said she wants to be a professional soccer player when she grows up.

