Knoxville soccer team helps family who lost home during tornado

The tornado in Knox County on Monday left a family homeless.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fifth-grader Skylar Foster was huddled in the bathroom at her house when a tornado ripped off the roof. The tornado left her and her family without a home.

“To take our entire household of four bedrooms, three baths and now everything we own fits in a fifteen-foot box, so we lost a lot,” said Michelle Branner, Foster’s mom.

Skylar’s FC Alliance soccer teammate Peyton Gray knew she wanted to help.

“When people are in need, help them,” Gray said.

With the help of the team’s manager, Gray organized a GoFundMe for Foster’s family. The soccer club and community came together to help the family. The fundraiser already raised more than $5,000.

“It was an absolutely easy decision. Seeing the need that we had, and we had the ability to address it. It wasn’t a hard decision at all,” said Ally Morgan, team manager.

At first, Branner said the help was unexpected, but she realized their soccer family was there all along.

“The outpouring of love and support was something we couldn’t imagine, but then reflecting, it’s very on brand for this sport and this club and how much we really do just pull together for each other,” Branner said.

Foster said the first thing she grabbed during the storm was her soccer bag. She said she wants to be a professional soccer player when she grows up.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us this afternoon.
Severe storms move in this afternoon
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smokies living fossil disappearing: what can be done?
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Crack forms on Cocke County highway

Latest News

License plate readers identified that the father was headed to Tennessee.
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
The tornado in Knox County on Monday left a family homeless.
Knoxville soccer team helps family who lost home during tornado
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Crack forms on Cocke County highway
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Hillsides are covered in brilliant fall colors in this October 2012 file photo.
Gatlinburg nominated as ‘Best Place to Visit for Fall” by USA Today