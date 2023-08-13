Metro Animal Care and Control asks for help after AC breaks

MACC is asking for anyone who is able to foster to stop by to help an animal in need.
Metro Nashville Animal Control AC out
Metro Nashville Animal Control AC out(Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) said they need help and will not be able to take more animals because their air-conditioning system stopped working on Saturday.

“We are working to get it fixed,” MACC said in a Facebook post.

MACC is asking for anyone who is able to foster to stop by to help an animal in need.

“Right now, we cannot take more animals and are asking our community to help us care for animals through foster care,” MACC said. “Thank you so much to our community, who we know is eager to help so many of the animals in our care!”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us this afternoon.
Severe storms move in this afternoon
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smokies living fossil disappearing: what can be done?
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Crack forms on Cocke County highway

Latest News

License plate readers identified that the father was headed to Tennessee.
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
The tornado in Knox County on Monday left a family homeless.
Knoxville soccer team helps family who lost home during tornado
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Crack forms on Cocke County highway
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks developing storms then a WVLT First Alert Weather Day...
Steamy with spotty storms ahead of building coverage and intensity