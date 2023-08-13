Offensive depth a reason for optimism as Vols continue fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a week where Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, the primary focus has been on the weapons surrounding the Vols’ starting quarterback.

With Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman off to the NFL, Tennessee is looking to replace 16 touchdowns and over 1,600 receiving yards of production in 2023, leaving the door open for a new target to step up.

“The rotation piece is going to be a little bit fluid with all of those guys, some of our younger guys continue to grow and make some real strides, Chaz Nimrod, Caleb Webb, the four older guys continue to push and compete,” Heupel said of his wide receiver group. “We probably have a little bit more mobility, guys that can do multiple things within the offense than how we’ve played them the first couple years that I’ve been here.”

The depth extends beyond the wideout room, the tackle position is the deepest Heupel’s Vols have enjoyed during his tenure as Head Coach. Senior Javontez Spraggins has been an outspoken leader for a group entrusted with protecting Heisman hopeful Joe Milton this season.

“He’s [Spraggins] got great influence on our offensive line and offense and really our football team,” said Heupel. “You know he’s going to play with great effort and be extremely physical. Offseason continued to change his body; fundamentally he’s continuing to grow. In particular that pays dividends in pass-pro situations.”

The Vols will take Monday off before returning to the practice field Tuesday morning.

