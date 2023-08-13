Offensive depth a reason for optimism as Vols continue fall camp

Wide receivers and offensive line received praise from Head Coach Josh Heupel.
Tennessee wide receiver Chas Nimrod warms up before fall practice on August 12th.
Tennessee wide receiver Chas Nimrod warms up before fall practice on August 12th.(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a week where Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, the primary focus has been on the weapons surrounding the Vols’ starting quarterback.

With Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman off to the NFL, Tennessee is looking to replace 16 touchdowns and over 1,600 receiving yards of production in 2023, leaving the door open for a new target to step up.

“The rotation piece is going to be a little bit fluid with all of those guys, some of our younger guys continue to grow and make some real strides, Chaz Nimrod, Caleb Webb, the four older guys continue to push and compete,” Heupel said of his wide receiver group. “We probably have a little bit more mobility, guys that can do multiple things within the offense than how we’ve played them the first couple years that I’ve been here.”

The depth extends beyond the wideout room, the tackle position is the deepest Heupel’s Vols have enjoyed during his tenure as Head Coach. Senior Javontez Spraggins has been an outspoken leader for a group entrusted with protecting Heisman hopeful Joe Milton this season.

“He’s [Spraggins] got great influence on our offensive line and offense and really our football team,” said Heupel. “You know he’s going to play with great effort and be extremely physical. Offseason continued to change his body; fundamentally he’s continuing to grow. In particular that pays dividends in pass-pro situations.”

The Vols will take Monday off before returning to the practice field Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us this afternoon.
Severe storms move in this afternoon
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smokies living fossil disappearing: what can be done?

Latest News

Pat Summitt, Patricia Roberts and Cindy Brogdon to be inducted as players in 2023
Lady Vols’ 1976 Olympic trio to enter Naismith Hall of Fame
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler unveils mattress aimed at college students
Tennessee Josh Heupel
‘Great energy’ from Vols on their first fall camp scrimmage