Steamy with spotty storms ahead of building coverage and intensity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity help to create isolated downpours and storms today, then we’ll see scattered storms move through at times this evening into Monday ahead of a front. The front passage’s line of storms is when we could see some severe, damaging storms with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day in effect.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Areas fog continue this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered clouds move through at times today, helping to create spotty rain and storms due to the high humidity. We are warming up to around 90 degrees, but it feels like the upper 90s to triple digits, so stay hydrated and keep an ear out for thunder. We’ll send a you a message from the free WVLT First Alert Weather app if there’s lightning or heavy rain near you. While these are popping up, a stray strong storm is possible with gusts winds.

Tonight comes with some scattered rain and storms, at about 40% coverage of our area. This leaves us only dipping to around 74 degrees by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. As of now, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the morning to midday, then the main line actually arrives later in the by the evening. This is when the risk for severe thunderstorms is more likely, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the risks of damaging wind and some hail. A tornado can’t be ruled out mainly along the TN, KY line as of now.

At least this storm batch is a cold front, so we’ll feel lower humidity and milder mornings through the middle of the week. Highs drop back to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, sunshine sticks around for several days as the heat and humidity gradually rise and bring back spotty rain and storms.

