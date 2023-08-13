Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan Co.

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Morgan Co. Sunday, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old was driving a 1997 Ford Taurus on SR 62 when they crossed the center line and hit a Ford truck, according to a crash report obtained by WVLT News.

The teen was killed in the crash while the two people in the truck were not injured.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

