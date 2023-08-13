Tracking another round of storms Monday evening

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a WVLT First Alert Day Monday evening Tuesday.
Strong storms are possible as the front arrives
Strong storms are possible as the front arrives
By Jacob Durham
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms develop through the evening and into the overnight bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning at times. We’re tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Monday evening and into the overnight hours as strong to severe storms move in as a front arrives.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re looking at a mild and muggy night ahead as temperatures slowly fall into the lower and middle 70s by Monday morning. A few leftover showers and downpours are possible before we slowly dry out during the afternoon hours.

A nice breeze out of the southwest will be around for much of the day with gust approaching 20-30 mph at times. Sunshine will mix with clouds through the first half of the day helping us to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms begin to arrive through the afternoon and evening hours and some of these have the potential to be strong to severe. A First Alert Day goes into effect through the evening and overnight hours as some storms may produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

LOOKING AHEAD

The payoff from the front is what we will all look forward to as lower humidity and cooler temperatures arrive. We’ll drop back into the lower 60s for Wednesday and Thursday morning with a few upper 50s in the higher elevations. Low rain chances remain the rest of the week as sunshine sticks around.

Have a few ways to receive alerts Monday night into Tuesday as the storms roll in while many of us are getting ready for bed and sleeping.

Showers and storms for our Monday, drier for the rest of the week
Showers and storms for our Monday, drier for the rest of the week(WVLT)

