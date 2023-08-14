Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol

1-year-old girl rescued at Knoxville grocery store
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say a 1-year-old girl reported abducted from South Carolina was rescued in Knoxville after being taken by her non-custodial father.

The Kershaw County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office said the girl was reported abducted on Friday, August 11 around 1 p.m. and issued an Amber Alert.

The girl’s father, 50-year-old Joseph Lee Jacobson, a registered sex offender out of Illinois, was found with the 1-year-old girl by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Friday around 4 p.m. at a grocery parking lot in Knoxville, according to Sheriff Lee Boan with the Kershaw County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jacobson was found after investigators entered his vehicle into a nationwide computer system and license plate readers began picking up on Jacobson’s location and direction of travel in Knoxville.

Police said that Jacobson’s vehicle was located by THP in a grocery store parking lot. Officers set up outside the store and waited until Jacobson exited the store, when he and the child were safely taken into custody.

“This multi-jurisdictional teamwork coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible. As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee State Troopers for closing this case,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan with the Kershaw County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jacobson is in jail pending a kidnapping charge and is scheduled for a court hearing in Knox County Felony Court on Tuesday, August 15.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
A 16-year-old was driving a 1997 Ford Taurus on SR 62 when they crossed the center line and hit...
Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan Co.

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the risks for damaging wind, hail, and a tornado.
Steamy with some storms ahead of a line of strong to severe storms tonight
Last year, university leaders struggled to find housing for everyone. Some students were placed...
‘Our applications are through the roof’ | UT addressing housing problems for growing student population
Strong storms are possible as the front arrives
Tracking another round of storms Monday evening
A 16-year-old was driving a 1997 Ford Taurus on SR 62 when they crossed the center line and hit...
Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan Co.