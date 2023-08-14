Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say a 1-year-old girl reported abducted from South Carolina was rescued in Knoxville after being taken by her non-custodial father.

The Kershaw County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office said the girl was reported abducted on Friday, August 11 around 1 p.m. and issued an Amber Alert.

The girl’s father, 50-year-old Joseph Lee Jacobson, a registered sex offender out of Illinois, was found with the 1-year-old girl by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Friday around 4 p.m. at a grocery parking lot in Knoxville, according to Sheriff Lee Boan with the Kershaw County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jacobson was found after investigators entered his vehicle into a nationwide computer system and license plate readers began picking up on Jacobson’s location and direction of travel in Knoxville.

Police said that Jacobson’s vehicle was located by THP in a grocery store parking lot. Officers set up outside the store and waited until Jacobson exited the store, when he and the child were safely taken into custody.

“This multi-jurisdictional teamwork coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible. As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee State Troopers for closing this case,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan with the Kershaw County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jacobson is in jail pending a kidnapping charge and is scheduled for a court hearing in Knox County Felony Court on Tuesday, August 15.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.