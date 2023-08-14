Beerfest returns to Smokies Stadium, benefitting Young-Williams

The Tennessee Smokies will partner with Young-Williams Animal Center on Aug. 26.
The Tennessee Smokies will partner with Young-Williams Animal Center on Aug. 26.
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies and Young-Williams Animal Center will partner for Smokies Beer Fest on Aug. 26.

The event will be hosted on the concourse of Smokies Stadium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., mostly in the covered area. Admission will include a tasting glass, unlimited beer pours and a Smokies baseball ticket for one September home game. Attendees can sample “ballpark street food” and participate in guest awards.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Smokies announce Smokies Beerfest

“You can have a tasting glass. You can have a VIP ticket. It’s such a good time, and it’s pet friendly so you can bring your dog with you and taste a few beers,” Chastedy Smith with Young-Williams said.

Beer Fest will also have music, food and fun events for the entire family. Tickets are $30 for the event and $69 for a VIP pass. VIPs will also get a buffet and early entry to the event.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Young-Williams Animal Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee

Latest News

Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Fulton County grand jury begins hearing testimony in Trump case
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the risks for damaging wind, hail, and a tornado.
Steamy with some storms ahead of a line of strong to severe storms tonight