Beerfest returns to Smokies Stadium, benefitting Young-Williams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies and Young-Williams Animal Center will partner for Smokies Beer Fest on Aug. 26.

The event will be hosted on the concourse of Smokies Stadium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., mostly in the covered area. Admission will include a tasting glass, unlimited beer pours and a Smokies baseball ticket for one September home game. Attendees can sample “ballpark street food” and participate in guest awards.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Smokies announce Smokies Beerfest

“You can have a tasting glass. You can have a VIP ticket. It’s such a good time, and it’s pet friendly so you can bring your dog with you and taste a few beers,” Chastedy Smith with Young-Williams said.

Beer Fest will also have music, food and fun events for the entire family. Tickets are $30 for the event and $69 for a VIP pass. VIPs will also get a buffet and early entry to the event.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Young-Williams Animal Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.