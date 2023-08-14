Emerald Youth offering parking passes for UT football games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Emerald Youth Foundation has launched a program that will offer seasonal parking passes for anyone attending the University of Tennessee football games this season.

For $350, fans would be able to park at one of two properties within 1.4 miles away from UT’s campus:

Emerald Youth Sansom Sports Complex, 234 Dale Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 (Parking will be in a fenced, gravel lot directly across the street.)

Emerald Academy, 220 Carrick Street, Knoxville, TN 37921 (Parking will be in a paved lot in the lower section of the school campus.)

The proceeds will benefit Emerald Youth’s programs.

Emerald Youth officials said that only personal vehicles will be allowed and tailgating and alcohol will be banned at both properties.

Anyone looking for additional details or to purchase the pass can visit the Emerald Youth website.

