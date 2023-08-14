Emerald Youth offering parking passes for UT football games

For $350, fans would be able to park at one of two properties within 1.4 miles from UT’s campus.
For $350, fans would be able to park at one of two properties within 1.4 miles from UT’s campus.
For $350, fans would be able to park at one of two properties within 1.4 miles from UT’s campus.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Emerald Youth Foundation has launched a program that will offer seasonal parking passes for anyone attending the University of Tennessee football games this season.

For $350, fans would be able to park at one of two properties within 1.4 miles away from UT’s campus:

  • Emerald Youth Sansom Sports Complex, 234 Dale Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 (Parking will be in a fenced, gravel lot directly across the street.)
  • Emerald Academy, 220 Carrick Street, Knoxville, TN 37921 (Parking will be in a paved lot in the lower section of the school campus.)

The proceeds will benefit Emerald Youth’s programs.

Emerald Youth officials said that only personal vehicles will be allowed and tailgating and alcohol will be banned at both properties.

Anyone looking for additional details or to purchase the pass can visit the Emerald Youth website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee

Latest News

Storms with tonight's First Alert Weather Day
First Alert for strong to severe storms tonight
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man,...
Missing Sevier County man last seen going into woods
Vols ranked just outside the top 10 in new AP poll
New AP poll has Tennessee Vols in the top 15 to start 2023
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City