First Alert for strong to severe storms tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins around 7 p.m. and lasts through the overnight hours as a line of rain and storms move in and could be on the strong to severe side.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts at 7 p.m. with scattered storms on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are the main threats with a small chance of a tornado in the northern half of our area. Storms become more spotty overnight with our First Alert Weather Day wrapping up around sunrise.

Temperatures start out near 70 degrees with clouds and a few storms lingering Tuesday morning. We’ll slowly see those clouds clear out throughout the day with a high near 83 degrees. The lower humidity will start to move in as well!

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts out in the lower 60s and only warms to the lower 80s. With the lower humidity too, Wednesday will for sure be the pick of the week!

The lower 60s return Thursday morning as well with more sunshine and highs warming up into the mid to upper 80s as we head towards the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ve earned this mostly dry stretch! High pressure looks to sit over our area and keep the weather quieter and let the heat slowly build as we’re back to around 90 degrees this weekend into early next week.

