Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant...
A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
A 16-year-old was driving a 1997 Ford Taurus on SR 62 when they crossed the center line and hit...
Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan Co.

Latest News

Source: CNN/POOL/TWITTER/@IASTARTINGLINE
GOP presidential candidates square off at Iowa State Fair
Source: CNN/COUNTY OF MAUI/US COAST GUARD/HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL...
Maui surveys damage as death toll climbs
A possible indictment looms for Trump in Georgia. (Source: CNN/POOL/WXIA/POOL VIA WSB/AP...
Trump faces possible fourth indictment
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the risks for damaging wind, hail, and a tornado.
Steamy with some storms ahead of a line of strong to severe storms tonight