Girls’ ice hockey team first of its kind in Knoxville

Smoky Mountain Lady Wild is Knoxville’s first ever elite girls ice hockey squad.
20 girls make up the Smoky Mountain Lady Wild roster
20 girls make up the Smoky Mountain Lady Wild roster(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall means football season is here, but in Farragut, another playing surface is ready.

The Smoky Mountain Lady Wild 10 and under team are the first elite girls’ ice hockey squad to ever call Knoxville home.

“We’ve had girls come through this program,” said Lady Wild Coach Jeff Monckton. “But we’ve never had a path forward for them to stay here at home.”

A team of 20 girls makes up the Lady Wild roster. Their motivation for playing varies.

“I like skating hard!” exclaims Reagan.

“What made me start hockey is the movie ‘The Mighty Ducks,’” said Maddie.

Others took up the game out of sheer curiosity.

“There was a group ice skating and there was a hockey game after, and I asked my Mom if we could watch and she said sure,” said Emma. “Then I asked ‘can I play this sport?’ and she said ‘I don’t care!’”

No matter the motivation, one they hit the ice, the goal for each player remains the same.

“It’s about fun, getting better, and enjoying the game,” said Monckton.

Having home ice means no more weekend trips across the nation, which lifts a major burden off the shoulders’ of parents.

“We don’t have to travel to Ohio, or Atlanta,” said Coach Sam Haase. “We love traveling, but we have enough interest here that we love having home ice.”

Those interested in signing their child up for youth hockey can visit the Cool Sports website.

“We have equipment ready for kids to borrow,” said Haase. “We have a lot of support, a lot of awesome coaches here, whether they’re parents or not, a lot of people just want to get out on the ice and promote the sport.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

South-Doyle returns just 6 total starters from 2022
South-Doyle ready to put last season behind them
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the...
New AP poll has Tennessee Vols in the top 15 to start 2023
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
Fulton and West square off in Jamboree action
Changing of the guard for Fulton’s offense