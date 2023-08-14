Knox County offers green waste removal to Farragut homeowners

By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In response to recent tornado damage, Knox County will offer a free, one-time assistance program to homeowners in the county to remove green waste from property.

The county will only pick up green waste including trees, limbs and brush from properties in the town of Farragut. Assistance is not being offered to properties within the Knoxville city limits because the city already provides a similar service.

Green waste must fit into the bed of a standard-sized dump truck. Trees and tree sections longer than six feet will not be accepted.

The county will make a proposal to the Knox County Commission next week for a contract with green waste collection facilitator Phillips and Jordan. After approval, the service is expected to last for about two weeks.

“These storms had a major impact as they passed through,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “While we are appreciative of the immense support from the non-profit and faith-based communities, community volunteers, and friendly neighbors, we’ve gotten a lot of calls about this need and are happy to be taking steps to provide it.”

For specific inquiries or to request green waste pickup, residents are encouraged to call Knox County Engineering and Public Works at 865-215-5800.

Residents of the Knoxville area are encouraged to sign up for the Emergency Notification System, which sends alerts via text, email, and/or voice call. To register, click here or call the City of Knoxville’s 311 service line (865-251-4311).

