Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City

Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation(MGN)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit made four arrests in the Marble City area on Thursday Aug. 10 after receiving numerous complaints of suspected drug sales in the area, police officials said.

Asa Hobbs, 60, Joseph Simpson, 63, David Haynes, 67, and Rachel Newman, 34, all from Knoxville, were arrested by the Organized Crime Unit. Hobbs and Simpson both have homes on Dance Avenue and had their homes searched as part of the operation.

Police report that after searching Hobbs’ home they found a handgun, heroin, meth and over 100 controlled pills. At Simpson’s home, police report finding opioid prescription pills that they suspect he was selling on the street.

Haynes and Newman were both arrested during a traffic stop on Cate Avenue. Police said that Haynes had outstanding warrants for violating probation for a reckless endangerment charge and he failed to appear on a DUI charge. Newman also had an outstanding warrant for violating probation for a domestic assault charge.

Organized Crime Unit investigations are still ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Fulton County grand jury begins hearing testimony in Trump case
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
The shelter is in need of supplies for its cats and dogs
Beerfest returns to Smokies Stadium, benefitting Young-Williams
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the risks for damaging wind, hail, and a tornado.
Steamy with some storms ahead of a line of strong to severe storms tonight