Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit made four arrests in the Marble City area on Thursday Aug. 10 after receiving numerous complaints of suspected drug sales in the area, police officials said.

Asa Hobbs, 60, Joseph Simpson, 63, David Haynes, 67, and Rachel Newman, 34, all from Knoxville, were arrested by the Organized Crime Unit. Hobbs and Simpson both have homes on Dance Avenue and had their homes searched as part of the operation.

Police report that after searching Hobbs’ home they found a handgun, heroin, meth and over 100 controlled pills. At Simpson’s home, police report finding opioid prescription pills that they suspect he was selling on the street.

Haynes and Newman were both arrested during a traffic stop on Cate Avenue. Police said that Haynes had outstanding warrants for violating probation for a reckless endangerment charge and he failed to appear on a DUI charge. Newman also had an outstanding warrant for violating probation for a domestic assault charge.

Organized Crime Unit investigations are still ongoing, according to police.

