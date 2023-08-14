Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Grilled Chicken Ramen Salad

This fun twist on ramen noodles is perfect for lunchtime.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This fun twist on ramen noodles is perfect for lunchtime.

Grilled Chicken Ramen Salad

Total Time: 30 min.

Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 packages (3 ounces each) of ramen noodles, crumbled
  • 2/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/3 cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 package (14 ounces) of coleslaw mix
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 3 cups fresh snow peas, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 2 cups shredded carrots
  • 4 cups torn mixed salad greens
  • 3 thinly sliced green onions
  • 1/3 cup crumbled cooked bacon, optional

Directions

  1. In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add ramen noodles; cook and stir until toasted, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk oils, vinegar, sugar and soy sauce until blended.
  3. Sprinkle chicken with pepper and salt. Place chicken on a lightly oiled grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat, or broil 4-5 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 8-10 minutes on each side. Cool slightly and chop into 1/2-inch pieces.
  4. In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix and cilantro. Layer coleslaw mixture, peas, chicken, carrots, salad greens, noodles and green onions in an 8- to 10-qt. dish. Sprinkle with bacon; serve with vinaigrette.

Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
