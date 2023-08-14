Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Grilled Chicken Ramen Salad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This fun twist on ramen noodles is perfect for lunchtime.

Grilled Chicken Ramen Salad

Total Time: 30 min.

Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add ramen noodles; cook and stir until toasted, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk oils, vinegar, sugar and soy sauce until blended.

Sprinkle chicken with pepper and salt. Place chicken on a lightly oiled grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat, or broil 4-5 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 8-10 minutes on each side. Cool slightly and chop into 1/2-inch pieces.