Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Grilled Chicken Ramen Salad
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This fun twist on ramen noodles is perfect for lunchtime.
Grilled Chicken Ramen Salad
Total Time: 30 min.
Yield: 8 servings.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 packages (3 ounces each) of ramen noodles, crumbled
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1/3 cup seasoned rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 package (14 ounces) of coleslaw mix
- 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 3 cups fresh snow peas, thinly sliced lengthwise
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 4 cups torn mixed salad greens
- 3 thinly sliced green onions
- 1/3 cup crumbled cooked bacon, optional
Directions
- In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add ramen noodles; cook and stir until toasted, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk oils, vinegar, sugar and soy sauce until blended.
- Sprinkle chicken with pepper and salt. Place chicken on a lightly oiled grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat, or broil 4-5 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 8-10 minutes on each side. Cool slightly and chop into 1/2-inch pieces.
- In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix and cilantro. Layer coleslaw mixture, peas, chicken, carrots, salad greens, noodles and green onions in an 8- to 10-qt. dish. Sprinkle with bacon; serve with vinaigrette.
