Missing Sevier County man last seen going into woods
John Hancock, 55, was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen on Sunday riding his blue Polaris all-terrain vehicle. SCSO officials said he was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
Hancock has a history of heart trouble and a prior history of stroke, according to SCSO officials.
Anyone who sees Hancock or knows where he may be can contact SCSO at 865-453-4668.
