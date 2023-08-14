Missing Sevier County man last seen going into woods

John Hancock, 55, was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
John Hancock, 55, was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
Sevier County Sheriff's Office officials asked for the public's help in finding a missing man, John Hancock, 55.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen on Sunday riding his blue Polaris all-terrain vehicle. SCSO officials said he was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.

Hancock has a history of heart trouble and a prior history of stroke, according to SCSO officials.

Anyone who sees Hancock or knows where he may be can contact SCSO at 865-453-4668.

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 14, 2023

