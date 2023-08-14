MPD: Kidnapper forces man to pay him via Cash App before beating him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A kidnapping suspect has been arrested and charged after police say he forced a man to get into his car, made him transfer funds to his Cash App, and then beat him afterward—all in broad daylight.

Memphis police say around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers made contact with the victim, who said that a stranger in a four-door Suzuki sedan approached him outside his home and pointed a handgun at him, saying, “Come for a ride with me.”

The victim told police that he was in fear for his life, so he got into the car.

The two then rode to a gas station at Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street, where another man got inside the car. The two strangers then demanded money from the victim, asking, “How much is your life worth?”

The victim was then forced to pay one of the suspects $500 through Cash App. Afterward, police say the two men punched and stomped the victim behind the gas station.

Memphis police say Broderick Harper, 26, was developed as one of the two suspects. On Sunday, the victim identified Harper in a photo lineup.

Harper is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and assault with bodily harm. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.