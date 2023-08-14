‘Our applications are through the roof’ | UT addressing housing problems for growing student population

Last year, university leaders struggled to find housing for everyone. Some students were placed in hotels.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s move-in week for the University of Tennessee. Thousands of students from across the country will settle into the UT dorms this week.

“Some are excited. Some are nervous. For some people, it’s been a lifelong dream to come here and be a Vol,” said Anthony White, executive director for university housing.

Last year, UT had a record-high freshmen class and campus leaders struggled to find housing for everyone. Some students were placed in hotels. White said the university learned its lesson last year and admitted fewer students this year to avoid the same problems. There will be no students in hotels this year.

“We want as many students as we can, but we also want them to have a good experience,” White said.

For now, the university is leasing off-campus apartment complexes for more beds.

With the consistent high volume of applications, White said, if approved, the university plans to build three new residence halls. The halls would add thousands more beds by 2026 to accommodate the university’s growth.

“Our applications are through the rough. Students really want to be here. It’s a great time to be a Vol,” White said.

