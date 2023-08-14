Steamy with some storms ahead of a line of strong to severe storms tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are developing today, but main line arrives late. We’re tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Monday evening into the overnight hours, when a cold front’s strong to severe storms move through our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re seeing scattered clouds and patchy fog this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Spotty rain is developing early, and becoming more scattered mid to late morning through the early afternoon. That’s when we see a 40% coverage of our area in storms. We heat up to around 92 degrees, but it feels like it’s closer to 100 due to the high humidity! It’s a breezy day, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds for today.

As the front approaches the WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts with scattered storms on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. The northern half of our area could see a tornado, but 80% of our area sees heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Then some of those storms can ramp up to damaging wind and hail. We’ll cool to around 70 degrees, with rain and storms tapering off around sunrise.

LOOKING AHEAD

The payoff from the front is what we will all look forward to as lower humidity and milder temperatures!

Tuesday afternoon becomes partly cloudy, with a stray shower . It will be cooler at 83 degrees, with decreasing humidity.

The next few mornings are below average, in the low 60s, thanks to lower humidity giving us more room to cool down at night.

We’ll have a slow steady climb back up in temperatures this week, to the mid to upper 80s late week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ve earned this mostly dry stretch! High pressure looks to sit over our area and keep the weather quieter and let the heat slowly build as we’re back to around 90 degrees this weekend into early next week.

