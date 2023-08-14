University of Tennessee Creamery returns with help from alumni

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Creamery opens its doors to the public on Aug. 14, bringing back a nostalgic ice cream parlor atmosphere with a modern twist.

With the support of two university alumni, Peg Smith and Sue Conley, co-founders of Cowgirl Creamery, the UT Creamery is returning to serve students, faculty, staff and the community, reminiscent of the shop’s original run from 1915 to 1985.

The entire store will be student-run and supervised by UT Knoxville faculty in the Department of Retail, Hospitality and Tourism Management (RHTM) and the Herbert College of Agriculture, allowing students the opportunity to learn all aspects of how to run and manage a business.

“Students will gain an advantage point starting off their careers working in the creamery’s fast-paced operations, understanding a variety of categories, retail business analytics and the significance of the customer-product relationship,” said Myra Loveday, Director of Retail Strategies for the UT Creamery.

The UT Creamery is located at 2712 Neyland Drive (across from Sorority Village) on the UT campus and is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

