‘Worst they have ever experienced’ | LCUB describes company response after tornado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City Utilities Board officials released details of the company’s response after the tornado that tore through Knoxville on Aug. 7.

“For many of LCUB’s linemen with 30+ years on the job, this was the worst event they have ever experienced within our system,” LCUB’s Director of Engineering and Operations Jeremy Walden said.

Over 20,000 of LCUB’s customers were without power after the storm.

70 power poles needed to be replaced, which required around four to six hours of work, in addition to power lines that needed to be rebuilt and home lines that needed to be reconnected.

65 homes needed the State Electrical Inspector’s approval before LCUB crews were able to turn the power back on due to damage from lightning, fallen trees and wind.

The repairs required 25 linemen to work around the clock with only eight hours of rest, according to Walden. The company even had assistance from Gallatin, Tullahoma, Erwin, Oak Ridge, Newport and Bristol, Virginia.

Additionally, around 30 tree trimming and removal personnel also assisted the company with the cleanup.

Walden said he was thankful for the help of neighboring utility providers, who were able to loan equipment to LCUB despite supply shortages.

“With 20,000 customers without power, the assistance and volunteer spirit of our neighbors really helped us soldier through and get the job done in our community’s time of need,” said LCUB General Manager Shannon Littleton.

