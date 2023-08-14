‘Worst they have ever experienced’ | LCUB describes company response after tornado

Over 20,000 of LCUB’s customers were without power after the storm.
Thousands across East Tennessee are waiting for power to be restored.
Thousands across East Tennessee are waiting for power to be restored.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City Utilities Board officials released details of the company’s response after the tornado that tore through Knoxville on Aug. 7.

Previous Coverage: KUB says Monday’s power outage was top 5 in agency’s history

“For many of LCUB’s linemen with 30+ years on the job, this was the worst event they have ever experienced within our system,” LCUB’s Director of Engineering and Operations Jeremy Walden said.

Over 20,000 of LCUB’s customers were without power after the storm.

70 power poles needed to be replaced, which required around four to six hours of work, in addition to power lines that needed to be rebuilt and home lines that needed to be reconnected.

65 homes needed the State Electrical Inspector’s approval before LCUB crews were able to turn the power back on due to damage from lightning, fallen trees and wind.

The repairs required 25 linemen to work around the clock with only eight hours of rest, according to Walden. The company even had assistance from Gallatin, Tullahoma, Erwin, Oak Ridge, Newport and Bristol, Virginia.

Additionally, around 30 tree trimming and removal personnel also assisted the company with the cleanup.

Walden said he was thankful for the help of neighboring utility providers, who were able to loan equipment to LCUB despite supply shortages.

“With 20,000 customers without power, the assistance and volunteer spirit of our neighbors really helped us soldier through and get the job done in our community’s time of need,” said LCUB General Manager Shannon Littleton.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee

Latest News

First Alert for strong to severe storms tonight
First Alert for strong to severe storms tonight
For $350, fans would be able to park at one of two properties within 1.4 miles from UT’s campus.
Emerald Youth offering parking passes for UT football games
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man,...
Missing Sevier County man last seen going into woods
Vols ranked just outside the top 10 in new AP poll
New AP poll has Tennessee Vols in the top 15 to start 2023