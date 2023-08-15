Alcoa eyes record-setting ninth-straight state title

The Tornadoes are looking to break the state record of eight-straight state championships, which is the mark the team set a season ago.
7v7 at Powell
7v7 at Powell(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the Alcoa football team takes the field in its first game of the season on Friday, it’ll be setting out to do something that has never happened in Tennessee high school football history. The Tornadoes are looking to break the state record of eight-straight state championships, which is the mark the team set a season ago.

Previous Coverage: Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row

The team returns eight starters from a defense that gave up an average of 16 points per game in the playoffs but has a new look to its offensive line with the departures of Lance Williams to Virginia Tech, Bubba Jeffries to Indiana and Riley Long to graduation.

Second-year Head Coach Brian Nix knows the tradition of winning doesn’t mean anything if improvements aren’t made each and every day in practice.

”You find out what you’re good at, you find out what your weaknesses are and you find out that you think they understand things. It’s a constant case of finding situations where you can improve,” said Nix.

Alcoa opens up its season against two 6A schools. The Tornadoes start the year on the road at Ravenwood and then return home in week two to face Bearden.

