Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6 month old cub hit by car

One bear was injured in the crash and another died.
One bear was injured in the crash and another died.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Appalachian Bear Rescue is working to rescue a bear cub that was hit by a car Saturday, group representatives have announced.

While representatives were happy to help the cub, they did also warn that the situation should have been handled differently. The bear was rescued by a woman in Sevier County who called the group, saying she was on the way with the bear in her car.

“Though the bear was unconscious, this was a very dangerous thing to do,” ABR representatives said. “Wild animals can regain consciousness, panic, and cause grave injury, regardless of their age or size. Please DO NOT touch injured bears: always call a wildlife agency or the local police for assistance.”

The cub, named Turnip Bear, is about six months old and weighs about 40 pounds. Officials said his head was hit by the car, causing a hairline fracture on his lower left jaw. He’s currently staying at ABR on a soft-food diet after being treated at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary.

Additionally, ABR representatives said one of Turnip Bear’s siblings died at the scene of the crash, and another ran into the woods with their mother.

