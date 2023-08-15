Comfortable temperatures and lower humidity for the pick of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity will continue to drop heading into Wednesday. Sunshine, cooler temperatures, and dry weather return and stick around for quite some time!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The humidity continues to drop overnight allowing temperatures to drop near 64 degrees. Some patchy to dense fog develops by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is mostly sunny and a high of 82 degrees! This is way below our average high of 88 for this time of year, so enjoy!

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures drop back into the lower 60s Thursday morning making for another comfortable start to the day. Highs are back in the mid-80s with the humidity slowly increasing towards the end of the week.

We are warming back into the upper 80s to near 90 by the end of the week and into the weekend. A stray shower cannot be ruled on Friday and Saturday, but most of us are dry and humid.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, drier weather continues into early next but so does the heating into the low to mid 90s! This is more of a typical August weather pattern though in East Tennessee.

