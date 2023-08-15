Crossville city officials seek dismissal of Village Inn lawsuit, report says

The suit claims city officials deprived the residents of their Fourth and 14th Amendment rights, Crossville Chronicle reports.
The suit claims city officials deprived the residents of their Fourth and 14th Amendment rights
The suit claims city officials deprived the residents of their Fourth and 14th Amendment rights(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville city officials argue that people who were evicted from the Village Inn in July 2022 lack standing to sue the city for damages, and that the officials named in a lawsuit filed against the city on June 20 were not to be held responsible.

According to WVLT News newspaper partner the Crossville Chronicle, Crossville city attorneys argued for the case to be dismissed with prejudice - meaning the case cannot be refiled in the future - and that all officials named in the lawsuit be reimbursed for attorney fees.

The lawsuit names and accuses multiple city officials of violating the residents’ civil rights. Ten former residents were named as plaintiffs in the class-action suit for the 125 residents that lived in the Village Inn at the time of closure.

The latest in the Village Inn saga comes after several residents were faced with eviction after the city purchased the motel.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a cold front to bring rain and storms through tonight.
First Alert for strong to severe storms tonight

Latest News

Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6 month old cub hit by car
Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6 month old cub hit by car
One bear was injured in the crash and another died.
Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6 month old cub hit by car
Knox Co. Mental Health Court Advisory Board to meet, iron out timeline on mental health court
Knox Co. Mental Health Court Advisory Board to meet, iron out timeline on mental health court
LMU’s Women of Service organization raises money and creates scholarships for students. They...
LMU Women of Service Fashion Show