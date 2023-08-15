Crossville city officials seek dismissal of Village Inn lawsuit, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville city officials argue that people who were evicted from the Village Inn in July 2022 lack standing to sue the city for damages, and that the officials named in a lawsuit filed against the city on June 20 were not to be held responsible.

According to WVLT News newspaper partner the Crossville Chronicle, Crossville city attorneys argued for the case to be dismissed with prejudice - meaning the case cannot be refiled in the future - and that all officials named in the lawsuit be reimbursed for attorney fees.

The lawsuit names and accuses multiple city officials of violating the residents’ civil rights. Ten former residents were named as plaintiffs in the class-action suit for the 125 residents that lived in the Village Inn at the time of closure.

The latest in the Village Inn saga comes after several residents were faced with eviction after the city purchased the motel.

