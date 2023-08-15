Expectations high for the Gibbs Eagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gibbs Eagles are just days away from kicking off their 2023 campaign. As the Countdown to High School football continues, it’s about how the Eagles will find continued success this season.

“Well, the whole goal to win is to win everything,” said Head Coach Brad Tuner. “If that’s not your goal then I don’t know why we’re out here. But our goal is to win every game and win state. You just got to play one game at a time, take the highs and lows, and understand at the end of the day it’s just high school football.”

The Eagles are coming off a season that produced seven wins and a second-round playoff appearance. That marks their deepest run since advancing to the quarterfinals in 2010.

With depth on their side, Gibbs looks to make back-to-back playoff runs for the first time since the 2011-12 seasons.

“We’re all very close, close-knit football team. I think we all want to win; I think we all believe we can win. So, I think that’ll definitely propel us forward,” said senior Boone Brockwell.

Turner added, “So it’s the challenge of preparing your kids, getting them ready. And that challenge of every Friday night of you gotta play good and if you don’t it’s going to be tough to win.”

As the seniors get ready to run out onto the field on Friday nights for the final times, it’s all about taking advantage of every moment.

“Adults were not lying when they said time does fly by. So just trying to capture every moment that I can and make the most of it. So, I think it’ll be a great year and I am looking forward to it,” said Brookwell.

Gibbs opens their season Friday, Aug. 18 against Union County.

The following week, Gibbs will play in their first home game in their newly renovated stadium.

From a "No Stadium Tour" 2022 season to debuting a brand-new stadium in 2023, the Gibbs Eagles are ready to pack out their new home this season. @GibbsSports @Gibbs_Football



