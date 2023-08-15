Flooding causes Tellico Plains store and lodge to close for a week

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Historic flooding” on River Road has led to Green Cove Angler Store and Lodge closing down for the rest of the week and weekend, the lodge announced Tuesday afternoon.

River Road is the main road leading up to Green Cove and portions of the road are completely washed out, they said. Rockslides have also been reported in the area closer to the lodge.

There is no electricity or running water in the lodge, but also no reported injuries at this point in time, according to a recent Green Cove Facebook post. Due to the flooding and the loss of power and running water, Green Cove is canceling all reservations for the rest of the week and weekend.

