‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s a boy!

Ashley Olsen, one-half of the famous Olsen twins, has given birth to her first child, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Tuesday.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Sources tell ET that Olsen, 37, gave birth to a son named Otto earlier this summer. The pregnancy was kept secret until now.

Olsen welcomed the baby with her husband Louis Eisner, 34. The couple got married in December 2022, according to People.

Olsen is best-known for sharing the role as Michelle Turner with her twin Mary-Kate on the hit series “Full House.” The twins went on to star in numerous films and became fashion industry moguls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a cold front to bring rain and storms through tonight.
First Alert for strong to severe storms tonight

Latest News

Isolated rain now ahead of a drop in humidity
Comfortable temperatures and lower humidity for the pick of the week
FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher