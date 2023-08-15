‘Going to get worse before it gets better’ | State officials debate over new bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Should millions of dollars be spent on a pedestrian bridge or should it help the homeless?

Knox County Commissioner Kyle Ward wants $20 million to help fix the homeless and mental health crisis in East Tennessee. The money is currently going towards building the Pedestrian Bridge which will connect The University of Tennessee to the South Knoxville waterfront.

In a letter to the Knox County delegation Knox County Commissioner Kyle Ward is urging lawmakers to repurpose a $20 million grant for a long-term mental health facility to address the growing homeless and mental health crisis.

“So out of the big four cities in the state, we’re the only one the only city that doesn’t have a mental health facility in it long term-care facility so right now if there is a child that has a mental breakdown and wants to commit suicide, we have to send them to Chattanooga. We can’t even take care of them here at home,” said Ward.

Knox County has more than 800 people living on the streets and the last long-term mental health facility was shut down more than a decade ago.

“Since then, I think everybody has seen our homeless population rise. There is a study that came out recently. You can see the direct correlation between the closure of mental health facilities across the county and the increase in crime,” Ward said.

Ward said if the state of Tennessee has the money to fund a third bridge for The University of Tennessee, then it has the money for more important services.

“I want to give our citizens- these are citizens of Knox County- that option, and I want to take all this off the street and actually put into a system where there’s accountability and not just say, ‘Hey, you have a drug problem, and you’re homeless, and you have a mental illness problem, but we’re going to put you into this little one bedroom apartment over here and you just sit there and be quiet.’ I don’t think that’s a solution,” said Ward.

The future of the bridge remains unknown. Despite the $20 million state grant, the city still needs an additional $25 million, because it did not get that portion from a federal grant.

“I think the TV deal for the university right now just for football alone is $80 million a year so if they want to take a part of that there alone to build the rest of the bridge, I think they should go do it. They spent a billion dollars over the last decade rebuilding that campus I think. They’re not short on cash right now,” Ward said.

In a statement, Mayor Indya Kincannon said, “We 100% support a mental health facility in the Knoxville/Knox County region and have been working with state officials on mental health needs in collaboration with Mayor Jacobs since I was elected into office.” She said the people of Knoxville deserve both great infrastructure and increased mental health services.

Governor Bill Lee’s office also responded to Ward’s request. His office said, “Governor Lee worked with lawmakers to get $20 million for the bridge, and he supports Knoxville’s efforts as leaders reapply for more federal money.”

