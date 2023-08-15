Kentucky Humane Society says dog rescued after being shot in the head finds forever home

Meet Magic!
Meet Magic!(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society happily shared that Magic, a dog who survived being shot in the head, has found his forever home.

Magic was rescued in January by Louisville Metro Animal Services after he was found shot in the head.

KHS said the bullet went in above his eye and through his nasal cavity and tongue. The bullet broke his lower jaw in the process.

He was brought to the shelter for treatment, where KHS’s veterinary team performed emergency surgery to close his wounds, remove fragments of bone and teeth, and repair his tongue.

While he recovered, Magic’s diet consisted of baby food before he slowly integrated to soft puppy food.

Once Magic was stable and eating on his own, KHS said he went to a foster home with a staff member to heal from his injuries.

“Magic showed us that his loving, attentive personality has no bounds, despite all that he suffered at the hands of humans,” KHS said. “He greets friends and strangers alike with kisses, and happily trots around with his favorite toys all day long.”

After eight months, Magic has found his forever home.

He was introduced to his new parents, who decided to try a “Foster First” adoption.

KHS said this process allows adopters 14 days to get familiar with an animal and their needs before finalizing the adoption.

They said they fell in love with Magic and adopted him on Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Zander Guinn
‘An amazing young man’ | Teen killed in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black passed away on Monday.
East Tennessee coaching legend passes away

Latest News

Isolated rain now ahead of a drop in humidity
Comfortable temperatures and lower humidity for the pick of the week
Mayor says all of Tellico Plains facing flooding
Tellico Plains water restored after flooding, schools closed Wednesday
Whooping cough
Whooping cough case identified in Ky. school
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6 month old cub hit by car
Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6 month old cub hit by car