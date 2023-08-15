Knox Co. Mental Health Court Advisory Board to meet, iron out timeline on mental health court

Mental health courts are not new, having been established nationwide through the 1990s, but they are new to Tennessee, which only has seven mental health courts.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Mental Health Court Advisory Board is set to meet for the first time Thursday, aiming to work out a timeline on establishing a mental health court for defendants with mental illnesses.

Mental health courts are not new, having been established nationwide through the 1990s, but they are new to Tennessee, which only has seven mental health courts. The courts are designed to offer a treatment alternative to jail or prison time for people with mental illnesses.

“Mental health is a strong contributor to the cycle of incarceration in Knox County, and across the country,” said Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I’m glad we are working to become one of the state’s early adopters of helping and/or treating the individual rather than perpetuating that cycle, which is expensive, ineffective, and doesn’t address the underlying problem.”

The aim of the court is not only to offer community services for people who might need them, but to also save community resources like money, which has been spent on incarceration.

The board will meet at the City/County Building at 3 p.m. on Aug. 17.

