KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overnight severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall led to some damage with downed trees and flooding in parts of East Tennessee, with parts of Monroe County receiving up to 7 inches of rainfall overnight.

Monroe County EMA is reporting flooded roads in Tellico Plains on Tuesday morning in Southern Monroe County.

WVLT’s Jared Austin spoke with Mayor Marilyn Parker and she said the entire town of Tellico Plains has some form of flooding.

Mayor says all of Tellico Plains facing flooding (WVLT / WBXX)

Mayor Parker said that the concern now is fresh water, because the Tellico Plains water treatment plant took on three feet of water overnight. Mayor Parker said it’s not a matter of if, but when people will be without fresh water.

Officials said this is an ongoing issue. It is unknown how long it could take to get water service restored.

Monroe County Schools said on Tuesday that bus routes 22, 23, and 27 will not be running due to flooding.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.