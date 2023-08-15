Morning downpours gradually taper off, then humidity drops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Use caution this morning after overnight severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall led to some damage and flooding. Behind the front we can expect a weather pattern change to drop humidity and giving a milder few days and a longer mostly dry stretch.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our area averaged more than an inch of rainfall, with isolated 2 to 3 inch reports, and even more isolated 4 to 6 ore more inches. This is where we had reports of flooding in parts of Cocke, Grainger, McMinn and Monroe Counties. We also had reports of storm damage in Jefferson, Grainger, and Greene Counties.

Clouds and scattered rain lingers this morning, but is becoming spotty in the 7 to 8 AM hour as these move east. We’re starting the day around 72 degrees.

Your Tuesday becomes partly cloudy, with a stray afternoon shower possible but the humidity is dipping slightly today. This front leaves us cooler, at 83 degrees, and a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph gusting to around 20 mph.

Lower humidity makes the biggest difference in how much we can cool overnight, so expect the next few mornings to be cooler! We’ll start Wednesday around 64 degrees, with scattered clouds and patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is mostly sunny, with a few more clouds at times, and a high of 82 degrees. We’ll drop to 62 degrees Wednesday night to Thursday morning, with a mostly clear sky.

Afternoon temperatures slowly warm to end the week, and return to around 90 by the weekend. With the humidity inching back up, a few passing clouds can create a stray shower, otherwise it’s staying mostly dry and just getting hotter.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, drier weather continues into early next but so does the heating into the low to mid 90s! This is more of a typical August weather pattern though in East Tennessee.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

