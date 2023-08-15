Sevier County businesses start hiring for fall

Hundreds of jobs are available through all sectors of operations at Sevier County businesses.
Companies across Sevier County are hiring workers.
Companies across Sevier County are hiring workers.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As fall approaches, Sevier County businesses look to beef up staffing for one of the busiest times of the year to visit the Smokies.

Signs promoting open positions can be seen all over Sevier County. Companies are hoping to hire all kinds of workers from cashiers to front desk team members.

“We lose many of our seasonal employees in the fall. So we will be hiring we’ll be hosting plenty of job fairs and employee events,” said Nikki Bounds with Wilderness at the Smokies. “Fall is just as popular. We have plenty going on indoor waterpark you could visit year round, so plenty to do here at Wilderness.”

In Pigeon Forge, Sevier County’s largest employer, Dollywood is looking to fill 200 positions. They’re hiring more people than ever for the new HeartSong Lodge.

Hiring Events
Dollywood Jobs

They’ve also made incentive packages to get people to work for Dollywood.

“We have complimentary park tickets. We offer free employee lunches, and we also offer 100% tuition paid to our Grow Youth program, not to mention we have an on-site health care clinic,” said Towanna Stone with Dollywood. “We’re actually looking for a combination of workers. We’re looking for people who can fill positions in our front desk teams, in our food and beverage teams as well as merchandising, housekeeping and also ride operators.”

Dollywood is planning to host more hiring events in the future and Wilderness officials said they are planning one for the coming weeks.

Wilderness Jobs
Wilderness at the Smokies Jobs

