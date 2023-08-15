Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a missing man who they say could be at risk of suicide.

James Grady Russell was last seen leaving a home on Pullen Road Monday evening, officials said. According to SCSO, Russell had sent messages indicating suicidal tendencies.

Those with information are being asked to call 865-428-1899.

