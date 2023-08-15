State agencies investigating dead fish in Pigeon River

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation work together to investigate dead fish
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation work...
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation work together to investigate dead fish(Arizona's Family)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday Aug. 11, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) wildlife officers reported dead fish on the Pigeon River, leading to the TWRA agreeing to work together with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to launch an investigation.

The dead fish spanned from Edwina Bridge down to the Newport police station.

TWRA fisheries biologists responded to the area and found multiple species of dead fish at several different locations along the river. TWRA reports that based on their findings so far, these dead fish were likely the result of recent water generation from the dam and heavy rain that likely pushed the dead fish down stream.

As for the cause, TWRA said it is possible that muddy runoff from agriculture fields caused by recent rain could have contributed to the issue, according to biologist findings.

