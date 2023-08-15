Thousands without power during Monday’s storms

East Tennessee was hit once again by severe storms.
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit East Tennessee
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee was hit once again by severe storms on Monday evening, leaving thousands of people without power.

Lenior City Utilities Board reported the biggest hit with over 2,000 people without power at around 9:00 p.m. By 10 p.m., only 1,498 people were without power.

Knoxville Utilities Board also reported outages. Over 1,300 people were without power in Knox County.

Jefferson County EMA spokesperson Tim Wilder said that about 660 people are without power.

This is a developing story.

