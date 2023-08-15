Thousands without power during Monday’s storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee was hit once again by severe storms on Monday evening, leaving thousands of people without power.

Lenior City Utilities Board reported the biggest hit with over 2,000 people without power at around 9:00 p.m. By 10 p.m., only 1,498 people were without power.

Knoxville Utilities Board also reported outages. Over 1,300 people were without power in Knox County.

Jefferson County EMA spokesperson Tim Wilder said that about 660 people are without power.

This is a developing story.

Storms are moving into the area this evening with some possible strong winds. Thanks to SFF O’quin for the calm before the storm picture from fire station 16 this evening. pic.twitter.com/QCyS407jci — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) August 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.