Two campgrounds in Cherokee National Forest evacuated due to Monday’s storms

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Cherokee National Forest officials began surveying the damage from Monday’s storms.

Previous Coverage: Thousands in East Tennessee without power after Monday’s storms

Cherokee National Forest officials said that many areas of the forest sustained damage while several campgrounds had to be evacuated.

The Tellico Ranger District and northern areas such as Cherohala Skyway are inaccessible because of down trees, washed-out roads and flooding.

Stateline and Big Oak Cove campgrounds had to be evacuated during the storms. Dennis Cove Campground in the Watauga Ranger District also experienced significant weather-related damage.

Crews also had to clear campers that had been blocked in after the storms.

“Crews are on-site to help clear debris and continue to work with a focus on the preservation of life, safety, and property,” officials said.

Officials told WVLT News there are no injuries reported at this time.

