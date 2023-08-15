Whooping cough case identified in Ky. school

Woodford Co. alerts community to positive whooping cough case
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A positive case of pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, was detected in Woodford County just as students are heading back to school.

“It causes some alarm because if you don’t catch the case quickly, the cough can linger for a long time, and you can expose more people,” said Woodford County Health Department Public Director Cassie Prather.

In a Facebook post made on Monday, the Woodford County Health Department alerted the community of the positive case.

Prather says that whooping cough is more prominent in younger people.

“‘Whooping cough’ is a respiratory tract disease. It’s more common in infants,” Prather said.

Woodford County Schools had their first day just last week. Prather confirmed that they identified the case in a school, meaning there could be a possibility of a spread.

“This was a case within a school. It’s very contagious; it can be spread many ways by cough or by droplets,” Prather said.

The families of students in this school have been notified, but Prather says for those concerned about their health, staying aware of symptoms is key to maintaining the spread.

“The real distinction is that particular cough. It comes and goes, but also congestion, runny nose, fever, things like that,” Prather said.

Woodford County health officials say that this is vaccine-preventable, and they advise any unvaccinated individual to contact their local health department for more steps on how to protect themselves.

Prather told us that while there is a concern for spreading, those vaccinated for whooping cough are relatively safe. She encourages people to get the vaccine to better prevent the spread.

