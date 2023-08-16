‘Bears are looking for one thing, and that’s food’ | Trash issues cause bear cub death, TWRA says

Despite recurring issues, TWRA can’t require bear-proof dumpsters.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One bear cub was hurt and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Wears Valley.

Previous Coverage: Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6-month-old cub hit by car

According to TWRA, a mother bear and three cubs had been getting into trash at two rental cabins. The mother was dragging trash into a nearby tree line. The cubs were eating human food when they were hit.

Despite these incidents, TWRA can’t enforce property owners to bear-proof their dumpsters.

“Unfortunately, those regulations don’t exist, so there’s nothing for Tennessee Wildlife or for local entities to enforce those,” said black bear support biologist for TWRA, Janelle Musser.

The owner of Breezy Bear Cabin in Wears Valley and guests see bears occasionally. They’ve bear-proofed the cabin, so guests can enjoy the mountains and bear sightings safely.

“We have a bear-proof trash container that we have our guests keep the trash in. We have postings all over our walls inside that bears are real. They’re not something to play with,” owner Dan Chapman said.

Regardless of regulations, Chapman said he’ll do his best to make sure guests are bear aware and safe. “Bears are looking for one thing and that’s food. That’s all they want is food,” he said. “So if it’s available, they’ll get it. If it’s not really easy, they’ll move on and find somewhere else.

There are resources to help you bear-proof your home.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor says all of Tellico Plains facing flooding
Tellico Plains water restored after flooding, schools closed Wednesday
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black passed away on Monday.
East Tennessee coaching legend passes away, funeral arrangements announced
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Ben tracks an inbound heat wave
Staying sunny with slightly warmer temperatures
Food truck gets as hot as 115 degrees inside on some warm days.
Truckin’ in the heat | How one man manages working in a food truck at 115 degrees
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires